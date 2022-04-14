Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

The Queen, whose last major event was the memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh, is expected to miss the Easter Sunday service (Richard Pohle/The Times/PA)

The Queen is expected to miss another traditional event of the Easter period, the Sunday service attended by the royal family this weekend.

The event is a staple in the royal calendar but the monarch, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will not be joining other members of the royal family at St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall are representing the Queen at Thursday’s Royal Maundy service, also at the chapel, after Buckingham Palace announced on Friday the monarch would not be attending.

The 95-year-old monarch has been carrying out virtual events (Buckingham Palace/PA)

It is understood Charles and Camilla will also miss the Easter Sunday service.

The monarch attended the recent service commemorating the life of the Duke of Edinburgh with senior royals and a congregation of hundreds, and has been carrying out virtual events and her other duties as head of state.

The 95-year-old monarch reached her Platinum Jubilee in February and overcame a bout of Covid after testing positive that month.