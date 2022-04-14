Notification Settings

Man charged by police investigating Sligo murders

UK NewsPublished:

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town earlier this week.

Sligo deaths

Irish police investigating the murders of two men in Sligo have charged a man in his 20s.

Aidan Moffitt, 42, and Michael Snee, 58, were found dead in their own homes in the town on the west coast earlier this week.

The accused is due to appear in Sligo District Court on Thursday afternoon.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of Mr Snee’s body in his apartment in Connaughton Road at around 10.30pm on Tuesday.

He was detained in Sligo town at around 1.45am on Wednesday.

Mr Moffitt’s body was discovered in his house in Cartron Heights at around 8.30pm on Monday.

Gardai are also investigating a third recent incident in the Sligo area as part of the murder investigations.

The accused is due before a district judge at 4.45pm.

