Boris Johnson puts Navy in charge of Channel as he defends Rwanda migration plan

Migrant Channel crossings

Boris Johnson has put the Navy in command of the English Channel, as he defended plans to send some asylum seekers who make the crossing in small boats to Rwanda.

The Prime Minister conceded on Thursday that he expects plans to fly migrants more than 4,000 miles to the East African country to be challenged in the courts.

But after widespread criticism from opposition MPs and refugee charities he denied the multi-million pound measures are “draconian and lacking in compassion”.

Mr Johnson deflected repeated questions about the fine he has received for breaching his own coronavirus laws as he set out his migration plans in a speech in Kent.