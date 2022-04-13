Chris Mason to replace Laura Kuenssberg as BBC News political editor

Chris Mason

Chris Mason has been announced as the new political editor of BBC News.

He will take over from Laura Kuenssberg next month, the broadcaster announced.

Mason has been a political correspondent at the broadcaster for more than a decade, reporting from Westminster across TV, radio and online.

He has presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Any Questions? since 2019.

Mason said: “What a tremendous privilege to take on what, for me, is the most extraordinary job in British broadcasting and journalism. I clamber upon the shoulders of giants like Laura, Nick and Andrew with a smattering of trepidation and a shedload of excitement and enthusiasm.

“To lead the best team of journalists in the business on the best news patch of the lot is something I’d never even dared dream of. I can’t wait to get started.”