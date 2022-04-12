More than 50 fines issued over partygate probe, Scotland Yard says

The Metropolitan Police have issued an update on how many fines have been referred as part of the partygate probe

Police investigating allegations of lockdown parties held in Downing Street and Whitehall have now made more than 50 referrals for fines.

At least 30 more fixed penalty notices will be issued by the ACRO Criminal Records Office, the Metropolitan Police said in its latest update on Operation Hillman, which is looking into breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

This is up from the 20 referrals the force said had been made at the end of March.