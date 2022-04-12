Ex-MP Natalie McGarry’s embezzlement trial adjourned

Bin lorry crash inquiry

The trial of an ex-SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned until Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie McGarry is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court and in a nine-minute hearing on Tuesday, Sheriff Tom Hughes told the 14-strong jury the hearing would be adjourned until later in the day.

The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.

A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.

McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, denies both charges.