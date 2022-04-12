Notification Settings

Ex-MP Natalie McGarry’s embezzlement trial adjourned

UK NewsPublished:

McGarry denies the charges at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

The trial of an ex-SNP MP who is accused of embezzling more than £25,000 has been adjourned until Tuesday afternoon.

Natalie McGarry is on trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court and in a nine-minute hearing on Tuesday, Sheriff Tom Hughes told the 14-strong jury the hearing would be adjourned until later in the day.

The 40-year-old, who was MP for Glasgow East between 2015 and 2017, is charged with embezzling £21,000 between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015 while she was treasurer of Women for Independence.

A second charge accuses her of embezzling £4,661.02 from the Glasgow Regional Association of the SNP between April 9, 2014 and August 10 2015.

McGarry, of Clarkston, near Glasgow, denies both charges.

On Monday, Sheriff Hughes told the jury McGarry was unwell and the hearing was put off until Tuesday.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

