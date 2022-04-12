Boris Johnson fined for birthday party in Cabinet Room, No 10 confirms

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was reportedly 'ambushed' by a cake in the Cabinet Room in June 2020

The police have fined Boris Johnson for taking part in his own birthday bash in the Cabinet Room of No 10, Downing Street has announced.

No 10 said the Metropolitan Police had provided more clarity about why the Prime Minister had been told he would receive a fixed-penalty notice as part of the probe into alleged lockdown parties at the heart of Government.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, have both also been fined, but it has not been confirmed why.