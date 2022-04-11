Notification Settings

New design for Travelodge hotels revealed

UK NewsPublished:

The group says it is responding to ever increasing expectations from its customers.

Travelodge stock
Travelodge has unveiled a new design for its hotels following feedback from thousands of business and leisure travellers.

New features include sustainable initiatives such as carpets made from recycled fishing nets and old plastic bottles, low energy lighting, motion sensing controls and aerated showers and taps.

The group started its programme with a multi-million pound investment to upgrade 60 hotels this year.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “Travelodge has been a trailblazer within the UK hotel sector since it opened the UK’s first budget hotel in 1985.

“We are once again evolving by launching a new budget-luxe premium look and feel hotel design while maintaining our great value price proposition.

“This is our most radical transformation to date and has been created in response to ever increasing expectations from customers.”

