Charles and Camilla to tour Canada to mark Queen’s jubilee

Charles and Camilla

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are to make an official visit to Canada as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Charles and Camilla, who will one day be king and queen of Canada, will visit in May.

Clarence House said the pair will meet communities throughout Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada’s Capital Region and the Northwest Territories, and more details will be released in due course.

Charles and Camilla with Justin and Sophie Trudeau in 2017 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince has visited Canada 18 times, while Camilla has been four times.

They last toured the country together in 2017 when they met Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and marked the 150th anniversary of the Canadian Confederation.

Canada is the overseas country most visited by the Queen, but the monarch, now nearly 96, called time on her international tours a number of years ago.

The Duchess of Sussex lived in Toronto while filming TV drama Suits, but now lives in the US with the Duke of Sussex and their two children Archie and Lilibet.

Meghan and Harry initially stayed in Canada after announcing they were quitting as senior working royals, before moving to California.

Clarence House has yet to comment on whether the prince will visit the Sussexes during his trip across the Atlantic.