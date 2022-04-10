Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Protesters mark third anniversary of Julian Assange’s arrest

UK NewsPublished:

Vigils will be held outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, Westminster Magistrates’ Court and Belmarsh prison.

A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A van with an advert supporting Julian Assange (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Protests are being held on Sunday to mark the third anniversary of the arrest of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

His family, friends and supporters will step up demands for him to be released from Belmarsh prison in London where he has been held since being dragged out of the Ecuadorian embassy.

HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)
HMP Belmarsh (Yui Mok/PA)

Monday marks three years since his arrest and detention in the prison while the United States continues with legal moves to extradite him.

Vigils will be held outside the Ecuadorian Embassy, Westminster magistrates Court and Belmarsh prison.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News