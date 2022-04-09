Notification Settings

Woman dies after house fire in north London

UK NewsPublished:

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade said.

A woman has died following a house fire in north London.

Firefighters were called to the blaze at a semi-detached house Hillside Gardens, Edgware, at 4.43am on Saturday, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

There they found the woman on the ground floor of the building.

However, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Around 20 firefighters and three fire engines from Mill Hill, Stanmore, and Harrow fire stations fought the fire.

They were able to bring the fire under control less than an hour later, at 5.41am.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police and the LFB.

