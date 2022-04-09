Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Anne visits Australia to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

UK NewsPublished:

The Princess Royal was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show
The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show

The Princess Royal has begun a three-day visit to Australia on behalf of the Queen in celebration of the monarch’s Platinum Jubilee.

Anne was guest of honour at the opening ceremony for the Sydney Royal Easter Show as it celebrated its 200th anniversary.

The Princess Royal gives a speech during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The princess made her way into the main arena to officially open the event in the same 150-year-old horse-drawn carriage which carried herself, the Queen, the late Duke of Edinburgh and her brother Charles into the show 52 years ago.

She was accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence.

The Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence ride in a horse-drawn caleche, which carried Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh, the Prince of Wales and the Princess Royal in 1970, during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anne inspected members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony.

The Princess Royal inspects members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal inspects members of the Australian Defence Force during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

She was welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the ceremony.

The Princess Royal is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers during the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal participates in a smoking ceremony as she is welcomed by Australian Aboriginal performers at the opening ceremony of the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, on day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Anne, who is patron of the Royal Agricultural Society of the Commonwealth, viewed stands and displays at the show.

The Princess Royal speaks to exhibitors at the Sydney Royal Cattle Show during a visit to open the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, during day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The Princess Royal looks a produce in the Districts Exhibition during a visit to open the Royal Agricultural Society of New South Wales Bicentennial Sydney Royal Easter Show in Sydney, during day one of the royal trip to Australia on behalf of the Queen, in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News