What the papers say – April 8

A collection of British newspapers.

The Chancellor’s wife’s tax status continues to lead the nation’s papers on Friday.

The Independent leads on what has been called the “breath-taking hypocrisy” of Mr Sunak on his family’s tax status, while The Guardian says his wife may have avoided £20 million on her bill.

Guardian front page, Friday 8 April 2022: Sunak's wife may have avoided £20m in UK tax pic.twitter.com/xUeaE2eMub — The Guardian (@guardian) April 7, 2022

The Chancellor’s allies are claiming the leaks regarding the tax controversy are coming from Number 10, according to The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says Mr Sunak fears a “hit job”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Sunak allies claim No 10 is undermining Chancellor'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/omtZgEmAzE — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 7, 2022

Friday’s Times: Sunak fears revelations over wife are ‘hit job’ #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/hystcsYIku — Helena Wilkinson (@BBCHelena) April 7, 2022

The Daily Mirror says taxpayers have paid £50 million to Akshata Murty’s company, while the Chancellor’s response is front page of The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Rishi Sunak today accused Labour of a dirty tricks campaign against his wife – branding their tax attacks "unpleasant smears". https://t.co/zgbdiyJygU pic.twitter.com/m0IcxDV8HJ — The Sun (@TheSun) April 7, 2022

Meanwhile, the i says Mr Sunak blocked plans to ease the cost-of-living crisis, while the Daily Express reports the high bills could continue for three years.

The UN has “finally” acted on human rights abuses by Russia, according to Metro.

Tomorrow's Paper Today ? HUMAN RIGHTS PARIAH ? UN finally acts against Russia#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/VZtF9KtOIE — Metro (@MetroUK) April 7, 2022

The Financial Times leads on a call for a war crime inquiry from aluminium producer Rusal.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 8 April https://t.co/aD6EAy2tU2 pic.twitter.com/r3iFRnbQgZ — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 7, 2022

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told the NHS to protect single-sex spaces, according to the Daily Mail.