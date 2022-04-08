Extinction Rebellion activists abseil off Tower Bridge in climate protest

Extinction Rebellion protest

Extinction Rebellion protesters have shut down Tower Bridge by abseiling off the sides of the London landmark.

Two activists are hanging from the bridge by suspension cords and have unfurled a huge banner that reads: “End fossil fuels now.”

The bridge, a main traffic artery across the Thames, is closed to vehicles, causing long queues.

Activists from Extinction Rebellion hang from Tower Bridge on suspension cords beside a giant banner that reads ‘End fossil fuels now’ (Victoria Jones/PA)

The pair hung the banner at 7am on Friday and also released red flares.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to the bridge at 7.30am and no arrests have been made.

Extinction Rebellion said: “The action has taken place at the gateway to the City of London – the root source of fossil fuel funding in the UK – and on the eve of the April Rebellion which begins tomorrow at 10am in Hyde Park.”

The bridge has been closed to traffic due to the protest (Victoria Jones/PA)

Amy Rugg-Easey, who is taking part in the demonstration, said: “I ask myself why I do these things all the time, and the main thing that drives me is that I have tremendous hope and optimism in humanity’s ability to fight the climate crisis – but there are certain people who continue to prevent that for their own profit.”