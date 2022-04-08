Dizzee Rascal given restraining order, curfew and electronic tag for ex assault

Dizzee Rascal court case

Rapper Dizzee Rascal has been given a restraining order, curfew and will have to wear an electronic tag for attacking his ex-fiancee during a row over child contact and finances.

The grime artist, 37, whose real name is Dylan Mills, had been found guilty of assaulting Cassandra Jones by pressing his forehead against hers and pushing her to the ground during a “chaotic” row at a residential property in Streatham, south London, on June 8 last year.

The artist behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me, was “frustrated” over custody arrangements and the pair had an argument when he dropped off their daughter at the property.

District judge Polly Gledhill, sentencing him at London Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Friday, told Mills she wanted him to work on how he thinks and behaves as he “lost his temper and used violence”.

Dizzee Rascal arrives at Croydon Magistrates’ Court

After reading pre-sentence reports, she told Mills that he had shown “no remorse for this matter” and “you continue to place the blame on Ms Jones – the victim in this case”.

There was no response from Mills as he sat in the dock, dressed in green bomber jacket, white top and black jeans, as he was sentenced

He was given a community order with a 24-week curfew and told he must wear an electronic tag.