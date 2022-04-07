Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

What the papers say – April 7

UK NewsPublished:

Thursday’s papers are dominated by tax controversies and comments from Boris Johnson.

A collection of British newspapers
A collection of British newspapers

The tax status of Rishi Sunak’s wife, the national insurance hike and new sanctions on Russia are among the topics on today’s front pages.

The Daily Mirror, The Independent and the i all lead on reports the Chancellor’s wife, Akshata Murty, has claimed non-domicile status to save on her tax bill.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson’s statement that he has “absolutely no problem” with the rise in national insurance tax is front of Metro.

The Guardian reports the Prime Minister’s push for nuclear energy is splitting the Conservative Party.

Elsewhere, Mr Johnson’s comments on the debate around gender in sport are front page of the Daily Mail and the Daily Express.

The Sun reports that £250,000 worth of diesel has been stolen from a Royal Navy warship.

A plan to send armoured vehicles to Ukraine is reported on the front page of The Times.

The Financial Times says the West has imposed its “harshest” sanctions yet on Russian banks.

The story of a Ukrainian who survived a Russian attack on her village is front page of The Daily Telegraph.

And the Daily Star says an ex-P&O Ferries chef was “sacked for being a Brit”.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News