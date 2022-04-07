Reinspection of P&O ferry detained last month in N Ireland

P&O Ferries announcement

A reinspection is taking place of a P&O ferry detained last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection of the European Causeway was taking place at P&O Ferries request.

(Liam McBurney/PA)

The ferry was detained in Northern Ireland on March 25.

An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea.