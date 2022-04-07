Leo Varadkar pays tribute to Ireland-based Ukrainian who was killed in war

Very sorry to hear that Stillorgan resident Oleksandr Zavhorodniy has been killed in Ukraine defending his country

He was a much loved member of his community in Stillorgan & Sandyford where he worked

My thoughts are with all his family and friends

Ireland stands with Ukraine https://t.co/0hDbazamZV pic.twitter.com/P0jlHRJT5m

— Catherine Martin TD (@cathmartingreen) April 7, 2022