Public invited to help name orphaned otters in search of new home

The public has been invited to name two orphaned otters as experts try to find a new riverside home for the pair.

The cubs were separated from their mothers in bad weather in January last year.

After numerous failed attempts to reunite them with their mothers, the orphaned otters were admitted to the RSPCA Stapeley Grange Wildlife Hospital in Cheshire.

Now, after 13 months of rehabilitation, Yorkshire Water, WildAid and the RSPCA are working to identify the best site for the pair to be released back into the wild on the River Aire.

The organisations said they were collaborating for a second time, after they worked together to successfully rehabilitate and release a pair of otter cubs near York last year.

Yorkshire Water is hoping the public will help with names for the pair after suggestions which have included Jack and Jill, Beatrix Otter and Mr McGregor, and even Yorkshire’s most famous cheese, Wensley and Dale.

The water company is asking customers for their suggestions to name the otters by going to its Facebook page.

Helen Slinger, head of sustainable business at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re so pleased to be working with WildAid and the RSPCA once again.

“We’ve had a fantastic time coming up with a few name suggestions to get the ball rolling but would love to hear some suggestions from our customers too. Head to our Facebook page to throw your names in the hat.”