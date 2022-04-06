Man in court after homes damaged and pair injured in suspected gas blast

Damage caused by gas explosion

A man has been charged by police following a suspected gas explosion in a city centre residential street.

The emergency services were called to Whickham Street in Sunderland at around 3.45pm on February 15 following a major blast which blew the front and roof off a home in a row of terraces.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries but they have both now been discharged.

An investigation including the Health and Safety Executive was launched and Northumbria Police said 59-year-old Ian Lenaghan, who lived in the street, has now been charged with criminal damage with intent to endanger life.

He was due to appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

Detective Sergeant Alan Whittle said: “Inquiries have been ongoing ever since this incident and I would like to thank everyone – from our partners to the local community – for their co-operation and patience.

“We believe the cause of the explosion to be suspicious, and as such a man has now been charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear before the courts.