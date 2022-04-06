Crowds prepare to return to Grand National Festival after two-year break

Grand National

Racegoers are dusting off their fascinators and putting the final touches to their outfits as they prepare to return to the Grand National Festival for the first time since 2019.

The three-day race meeting at Aintree begins on Thursday, continues on Friday with Ladies Day and culminates with the world-famous steeplechase on Saturday.

This year will see the return of crowds to the festival, which was cancelled in 2020 for the first time since the Second World War as the country went into lockdown.

Since then, the public have been invited to the racecourse to receive their Covid vaccinations and for coronavirus testing, but last year racing was held behind closed doors with only a handful of owners and trainers able to spectate.

Dickon White, North West regional director for Jockey Club Racecourses, said: “There has been a real sense of excitement building up over the last few days. It’s a hive of activity here with last-minute things being put to bed and it is really exciting.

“This is not just about three days for Aintree, it’s about the whole economic impact an event like this has for the North West region.

“Everyone benefits, whether you are a hotel owner or you own restaurants and bars, a retailer, even down to the hairdressers, barbers and nail salons.

“All of these people benefit and it is just fantastic to be back.”

The event sees 150,000 racegoers attend over the three days.

Mr White added: “We have a sold-out Grand National day which shows people have really been craving live events, particularly live sporting events.

“Come 5.15pm on Saturday we will have 70,000 on the racecourse for the Grand National.”

The races see 2,000 staff hired from the local area and 200 chefs working in hospitality to serve up 11,500 meals over the three days, with punters eating three tonnes of potatoes and 711kg of cheese.

An additional 800 metres of bar space is built for the Grand National Festival.

Getting ready for the event is just as important.

Gill O’Neill, who owns dress shop Fairytale Endings in Liverpool’s Met Quarter shopping centre, said customers had been planning their race outfits since the start of the year and spent an average of £200 to £250 on a dress.

She said: “I think people really just want to get out there and strut their stuff and get really dressed up.”

Deana Taylor, owner of Felicity Hat Hire in Liverpool, said: “We are absolutely bombed out. Our opening hours are normally 10am until 4pm but I was in at 8am this morning and we’re staying open in the evening to 7pm just to try and meet demand.

“Everybody is going a bit extra this year, they are all really excited.”

Ms Taylor bought the business last year and said she was told by the former owners the races would be her “bread and butter”.

She added: “This is what allows you to buy all your new stock in, so while we are raking it in we’re not seeing the benefits because we want to replenish the stock every year and it’s all going on that.”

Hairdresser Andrew Collinge said his Liverpool salon was fully booked for raceday mornings.

He said: “We have our regular clients and a lot of visitors in town.

“We also have regular visitors who are obviously excited to be back. It’s an exciting few days in the salon.

“Without a doubt an event like the National is hugely welcomed by the city, by hospitality, and in our sector as well.