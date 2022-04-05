What the papers say – April 5

A collection of British newspapers

The West’s response to the war, the privatisation of Channel 4 and the latest from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) are among the topics splashed across the nation’s papers.

The Times leads on a call for “maximum” sanctions on Russia from the UK, while the i and the Financial Times report on an apparent split between France and Germany on repercussions for Russia.

Tuesday's front page: Blood money: Europe split on funding Putin's war#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/nwFlm03Xe2 — i newspaper (@theipaper) April 4, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Tuesday 5 April https://t.co/grHH6GGdG6 pic.twitter.com/swKv7p8RcN — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) April 4, 2022

The horrors of war have “shocked” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the Daily Express, with the Daily Mirror carrying a letter addressed to ordinary Russians.

Tomorrow's front page: A message to the Russian people… You need to know #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/mcQW33hrke pic.twitter.com/dU2D1LylF0 — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 4, 2022

Metro reports civilians are being “killed for kicks” in Ukraine.

The Daily Telegraph leads on the Government’s decision to continue with the privatisation of Channel 4.

?The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Channel 4 set to be taken private'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/zuAjR4VDFw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 4, 2022

Gyms, hospitals and shops getting the green light from the equalities watchdog to offer single-sex services is splashed by the Daily Mail.

The Independent and The Guardian have the latest warning from the IPCC.

Tuesday’s INDEPENDENT Digital: “ ‘Now or never’ to prevent worst of climate crisis” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/CThfUpO022 — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 4, 2022

Guardian front page, Tuesday 5 April 2022: 'It's now or never' if the world is to stave off climate disaster – IPCC pic.twitter.com/00ftKUjsSe — The Guardian (@guardian) April 4, 2022

The death of EastEnders star June Brown fills the front of The Sun.

On tomorrow's front page: Inside June Brown’s dramatic off-screen life – from secret affairs to six kids and daughter’s heartbreaking early death https://t.co/ni5UIngv9S pic.twitter.com/tDMXdm6tAs — The Sun (@TheSun) April 4, 2022

And the Daily Star reports on continued travel delays as hundreds of flights are cancelled ahead of Easter.