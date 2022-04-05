Russian plea for help as Irish embassy faces fuel shortage

Russian invasion of Ukraine

There has been a cry for help from the Russian Embassy in Ireland as it faces a fuel shortage.

Diplomats have complained that Irish oil companies have refused to deliver supplies to their Dublin property due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The embassy has become the focal point for Irish anger over the war raged by Vladimir Putin.

Police outside the Russian embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

The Irish Daily Mirror reported that the embassy has written a letter to Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney’s department about the issue.

They have urged the Irish Government to intervene in what they have termed as a “clearly discriminatory case”.

Asked about the matter on Tuesday, Ireland’s deputy premier Leo Varadkar said that, while he does not have sympathy for the Russian Embassy, there are rules in which Ireland must follow when hosting international diplomats.

“There are particular rules under the Vienna Conventions as to how we’re supposed to treat diplomats and diplomatic commissions in our country so I think they have to be followed,” the Tanaiste said.

“I actually didn’t have the chance to read that article so I don’t know the details.”

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)

The embassy has been the scene of demonstrations by those opposed to the invasion of Ukraine.

Since the invasion began, protests have been staged across the city and the country as both Irish people and Ukrainians living in Ireland gathered to express outcry at the war.

The Irish Government has also face repeated calls to expel the Russian Ambassador to Ireland, Yury Filatov.

Last month a man was charged with criminal damage and dangerous driving after his lorry rammed the embassy gates on Orwell Road in the south of the city.

On Tuesday evening the embassy had not confirmed whether it had managed to secure fuel supply.