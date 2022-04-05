Notification Settings

Roads and railways likely to be disrupted by snow as weather warning issued

UK NewsPublished:

The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday.

Snow near Huntly, Aberdeenshire

Disruption for roads and railways is expected after a yellow weather warning was issued for snow across northern parts of Scotland.

The Met Office issued a warning from 6am to 10pm on Tuesday for an area covering much of Highland and Grampian.

It was previously issued for 4pm on Tuesday to 11am on Wednesday.

“Snow may cause some disruption across parts of Scotland through Tuesday before clearing northwards,” the Met Office said in its warning.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

