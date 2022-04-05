Former rugby league player Rob Burrow ‘absolutely honoured’ to receive MBE

Rob Burrow in a suit holds his MBE. His wife Lindsey wears a red dress and matching fascinator

Former Rugby League legend Rob Burrow has described his shock at being made an MBE by the Princess Royal saying he was “absolutely honoured”.

Burrow, 39, had an illustrious playing career with Leeds Rhinos but his battles off the pitch, after being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) in 2019, has endeared him to sports fans and the general public alike.

He won eight Grand Finals and 20 international caps during his playing days and his efforts raising awareness about MND and his sporting achievements have been recognised with the MBE.

Robert Burrow (second from left) with (from left to right) father Geoff Burrow, wife Lindsey and mother Irene after he was made an MBE by the Princess Royal (Steve Parsons/PA)

Burrow also paid tribute to his wife Lindsey, saying the day had given his partner the chance to “get dressed up” and indulge in some “escapism” away from her normal role looking after her husband.

The former sportsman, who now uses a wheelchair and speaks with the aid of a special machine, said: “I’m shocked to be accepting the MBE award, it’s not something that was on the list of things that I wanted to achieve but I am absolutely honoured to receive this award.

“Any excuse to see my wife get dressed up in the dresses she deserves to be, I hope she enjoys the occasion like me.

Rob Burrow during his playing days (Lynne Cameron/PA)

“I’ve always got a kick out of giving close ones that experience like no other. It gives my Lindsey escapism from a normal day-to-day management of looking after me.

“I’m so proud to receive this because of my rugby and the awareness for MND, this most importantly means that MND continues to be talked about and keeping it in the public (eye).