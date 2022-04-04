Kinder Surprise eggs recalled following salmonella outbreak

Salmonella bacteria

Chocolate firm Ferrero is recalling some batches of Kinder Surprise eggs due to a link with salmonella, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has said.

In an alert, the agency said the recall is due to a “potential link to a salmonella outbreak”, adding: “A number of these cases have been young children.”

Investigations led by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), Public Health Scotland, Public Health Wales and Public Health Agency Northern Ireland have found a link between reported cases of salmonella poisoning across the UK and Kinder Surprise chocolate.

Ferrero has recalled selected batches of Kinder Surprise eggs because of the possible presence of salmonella. If you have bought the below product, do not eat it. Instead, please contact Ferrero to obtain a full refund. Read more: https://t.co/DKq1817qze https://t.co/wd2yNtOtac pic.twitter.com/j5ZmHUZZPP — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) April 4, 2022

The products affected are the 20g eggs or the three-pack of eggs, all with a best-before date between July 11 2022 and October 7 2022.

As a precautionary measure, Ferrero has recalled the products and people are being advised not to eat them.

Anyone who has bought products with those use-by dates can contact the Ferrero consumer careline on consumers.uk@ferrero.com or 0330 053 8943 to obtain a full refund.

The FSA said the eggs have all been manufactured at the same factory. Other Ferrero products are not thought to be affected.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.

While most cases resolve in a few days, symptoms can be severe and lead to hospital admission, especially in the very young and those with weakened immune systems.

Tina Potter, FSA head of incidents, said: “We welcome the precautionary approach being taken by Ferrero and are advising consumers not to eat any of the products listed in the FSA alert.

“It is really important that consumers follow this advice to avoid the risk of becoming ill with salmonella poisoning.

“We know that these particular products are popular with young children, especially as Easter approaches, so we would urge parents and guardians of children to check if any products already in their home are affected by this recall.

“The food business involved has voluntarily carried out this product withdrawal and recall and we are working closely with them and their competent authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak.”

Dr Lesley Larkin, a surveillance lead at the UKHSA, said: “Anybody with concerns that they have symptoms of salmonellosis should contact their GP or call NHS 111.