Jeremy Vine forced off air after ITN power fails

Jeremy Vine has been forced off air on Channel 5 after a “significant” power shortage at ITN Productions.

The daily talk show was replaced with re-runs of Million Pound Home after power and the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday.

Staff at ITN Productions received an email at 8.30am which said there had been “significant power outage” at the building on Gray’s Inn Road in central London.

Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception. Here's hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915‼️ pic.twitter.com/QexGgt8BhH — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) April 4, 2022

An update at 9am said that if they were working from home they “won’t be able to access certain things”.

Staff camped in the building’s foyer as they waited for the issue to be resolved.

On Twitter, a hopeful Vine posted an early morning picture of the scene adding: “Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception.

“Here’s hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915.”

It is understood that power tests were continuing in the hope that it will be re-instated at 11am.