Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Jeremy Vine forced off air after ITN power fails

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Staff camped in the foyer of the ITN building waiting for power.

Jeremy Vine
Jeremy Vine

Jeremy Vine has been forced off air on Channel 5 after a “significant” power shortage at ITN Productions.

The daily talk show was replaced with re-runs of Million Pound Home after power and the back-up generator reportedly failed early on Monday.

Staff at ITN Productions received an email at 8.30am which said there had been “significant power outage” at the building on Gray’s Inn Road in central London.

An update at 9am said that if they were working from home they “won’t be able to access certain things”.

Staff camped in the building’s foyer as they waited for the issue to be resolved.

On Twitter, a hopeful Vine posted an early morning picture of the scene adding: “Power cut @ITNProductions so we are all in reception.

“Here’s hoping @JeremyVineOn5 is with you at 0915.”

It is understood that power tests were continuing in the hope that it will be re-instated at 11am.

It is not known whether the power cut will affect the ITV lunchtime news bulletin.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News