Woman dies and man injured in road crash

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a crash.

Patricia Kim Common, 61, from the Yeovil area of Somerset, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car collision in the Scottish Borders, Police Scotland said.

A 44-year-old man who was also involved in the incident – which took place at about 12.50pm on Saturday April 2 – was taken to the Borders General Hospital with injuries, although these are described as non-life threatening.

Ms Common died after the white Volkswagen Up! car she was driving was involved in an incident with a black Volvo XC40 vehicle on the A698 Kelso to Hawick road near to Heiton.