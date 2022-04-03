What the papers say – April 3

British newspapers

The nation’s Sunday papers carry Boris Johnson’s plan to increase Britain’s energy self-reliance, the suspension of a Tory whip, and reports from Mariupol.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the Prime Minister is set to expand the Government’s existing nuclear commitment by adding to the nation’s current fleet of nuclear plants.

? The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph: 'PM's plan for seven nuclear stations'#TomorrowsPapersToday — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 2, 2022

The Sunday Times leads with Tory MP David Warburton’s suspension over allegations of “sexual assault and cocaine abuse”.

Sunday TIMES: "Tory MP suspended after sex and cocaine claims" #TomorrowsPapersToday — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 2, 2022

The Conservatives fear a backlash in the polls over high taxes, according to The Observer.

The Sunday Express says the Chancellor should “claw back the billions lost to fraudulent Covid loans” in order to cut the tax burden.

The Sunday Mirror leads with Justice Secretary Dominic Raab’s department accepting a decision to grant parole for the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse.

Tomorrow's front page: Hypocrite Raab failed to stop Baby P mum release#TomorrowsPapersToday — The Mirror (@DailyMirror) April 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Star Sunday says parole bosses are unable to stop Tracey Connelly from using dating apps once she is released.

The Independent carries first-hand accounts from survivors of the Russian siege of Mariupol.

Sunday's INDEPENDENT Digital: "Survivors of Mariupol's siege lay bare the darkest horrors of Putin's war" #TomorrowsPapersToday — Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) April 2, 2022