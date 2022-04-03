Tory MP admitted to psychiatric hospital for stress amid behaviour allegations

David Warburton investigation

Tory MP David Warburton has been admitted to a psychiatric hospital to be treated for shock and stress as an investigation is conducted into allegations about his behaviour.

The Somerton and Frome MP, who has had the Tory whip withdrawn, is receiving medical support for issues he has been facing, the PA news agency understands.

It comes as claims relating to his conduct are being examined by Parliament’s Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

The Sunday Times reported that two women had made formal complaints to the ICGS about Mr Warburton’s behaviour and a third woman had also made allegations about his conduct.

The allegations reported by the newspaper relate to sexual misconduct and a claim he had taken cocaine.

Mr Warburton is said to deny any wrongdoing. PA has made multiple attempts to contact him for comment.

He is cited as telling The Telegraph: “I have enormous amounts of defence, but unfortunately the way that things work means that doesn’t come out first.