Lemurs on Easter egg hunt tuck into sweetcorn and peas

A lemur taking part in an Easter egg hunt at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo

A conspiracy of lemurs got into the Easter spirit early by taking part in an egg hunt.

The eight ring-tailed lemurs at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo were treated to peas, sweetcorn and beans inside colourful, papier-mache eggs.

The zoo’s Easter egg trail opened on Saturday, coinciding with the reopening of the lemur walk-through exhibit for summer.

Team leader Hayley Jakeman said: “With families coming to hunt for Easter eggs all over our massive, 600-acres here at Whipsnade Zoo, we thought our inquisitive, playful lemurs should get a chance to join in the fun.

“We made the Easter eggs as colourful as we could, and hid eggs of various sizes, because we know how much this group of lemurs love discovering and investigating new things.