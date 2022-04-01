Met Police officer due in court charged with making indecent image of child

Scotland Yard

A Metropolitan Police officer will appear in court charged with voyeurism and making an indecent image of a child.

Scotland Yard said Pc Swaleh Chaudhry will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, south-west London, on Friday.

The force said he is charged with one count of voyeurism, one count of possession of extreme pornography and three counts of making an indecent image of a child.

He was arrested at an address in Wandsworth, south London, on Wednesday.

Chaudhry, who is attached to the Met’s Taskforce, was off duty at the time of his arrest and has been suspended.