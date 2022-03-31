Notification Settings

Windsor’s chandeliers given a polish ahead of Waterloo Chamber reopening

UK NewsPublished:

The five impressive chandeliers date from 1862 and their design was approved by Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert.

The chandeliers being cleaned in the Waterloo Chamber
The chandeliers being cleaned in the Waterloo Chamber

The grand chandeliers in the Waterloo Chamber at Windsor Castle have been given a final check and polish in preparation for the room’s reopening to the public.

Obscured by scaffolding for 20 months during renovation work, the five intricate cut-glass features were lowered from the 14 metre ceiling almost to the floor to be inspected and cleaned by experts, wearing white gloves.

The chandeliers being cleaned in the Waterloo Chamber
The chandeliers being cleaned in the Waterloo Chamber (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

The Waterloo Chamber, one of the largest rooms in the Berkshire castle and traditionally used for investitures, is welcoming visitors back on Saturday April 9.

It was closed to the public for the past two months while the scaffolding was removed.

The opulent chandeliers hanging from the ceiling of the Waterloo Chamber
The opulent chandeliers hanging from the ceiling of the Waterloo Chamber (Royal Collection Trust/HM Queen Elizabeth II 2022/PA)

Installed in 1862, the design of the impressive chandeliers was approved by Queen Victoria’s consort Prince Albert shortly before his death.

Work in the Chamber included replacing the roof, and cleaning and conserving the room’s lantern windows and ceiling, as well as the chandeliers.

