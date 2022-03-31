Notification Settings

New era of barcoded stamps beckons

UK NewsPublished:

Royal Mail is launching a scheme for people to swap stamps for the new-style ones.

One of the new barcoded stamps
Royal Mail is launching a scheme for customers to swap stamps for the equivalent value of new barcoded ones.

The postal group is moving to barcoded stamps as part of its modernisation drive, with added security features and new services.

Digital stamps launched
Customers can scan the barcodes in the Royal Mail app and watch videos, service information, or even birthday messages and other greetings from senders (Royal Mail/PA)

The development will let customers watch and share videos by scanning the barcoded stamps in the Royal Mail app.

Non-barcoded stamps will remain valid to use until February 2023, but anyone who cannot use them by then can swap them for the equivalent value of barcoded stamps.

Eligible stamps are the regular first and second class “everyday” stamps.

Nick Landon, Royal Mail’s chief commercial officer, said: “As we move to this exciting new era of barcoded stamps, please check your kitchen drawers, wallets and purses for older non-barcoded stamps and make sure you use them up by January 31 2023.

“If you can’t use them up by then, we have set up a swap-out scheme as a simple way to swap your old stamps for our new, digitally enabled ones. Welcome to the new world of barcoded stamps.”

