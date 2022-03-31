11-year-old boy rescued from four-metre-deep manhole at petrol station

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service HQ logo

Fire crews were called to rescue an 11-year-old boy who had fallen down a manhole at a petrol station last night.

The incident happened shortly before 7pm in Dungannon, County Tyrone, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson told the PA news agency.

Officers used specialist breathing apparatus and a harness to rescue the boy from the four-metre-deep hole some 40 miles west of Belfast.