Parole Board rules Baby P’s mother should be freed from jail

Tracey Connelly parole decision

The mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, could be freed from prison after the Parole Board decided she should be released.

Tracey Connelly was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries – despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over eight months.

Connelly admitted the offence and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection (IPP) with a minimum term of five years.

Baby P died after months of abuse (ITV News/PA)

The Parole Board said on Wednesday: “After considering the circumstances of her offending and time on licence, the progress made while in custody, the evidence presented at the hearing and the recommendations of the witnesses, the panel was satisfied that Ms Connelly was suitable for release.”

This is Connelly’s fourth review by the Parole Board since she was jailed. The decision was meant to be made last year but had been delayed for more reports and information.

Connelly was let out on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in 2019 following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison.