Music world pays tribute to ‘bravery, fight and spirit’ of Tom Parker

Tom Parker

Spandau Ballet’s Martin Kemp and Howard Donald of Take That have paid tribute to the “bravery, fight and spirit” of Tom Parker, following his death aged 33.

The Wanted star died on Wednesday surrounded by close friends and family, 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Famous names from the worlds of music and TV shared tributes after the news was announced via a statement on his band’s social media accounts.

Actor and musician Kemp tweeted: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten”.

Donald sent his condolences to Parker’s wife Kelsey and their two children.

He said on Twitter: “So young and so sad. RIP @TomParker from @thewanted. Strength and love to his family.”

Singer Joe McElderry, who won The X Factor in 2009, tweeted: “So very very sad (emoji) life can be cruel! My thoughts to his family and friends.”

TV presenter Rylan Clark also paid tribute.

He said: “I’ve just seen the news about Tom and that’s absolutely gutting. He was such a good’un. So sad to hear.

“Sending my love to Kelsey and the kids. Awful news x #RipTom x”

Union J singer JJ Hamblett called Parker “an incredible artist and real family man”.

He tweeted: “Just seen the news…I am speechless!!!”

“Tom Parker was such a nice guy who was an incredible artist and real family man!

“Such a cruel, cruel world… RIP Tom.. you will be missed but never never forgotten”.

Parker announced in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma and had begun radiotherapy and chemotherapy.