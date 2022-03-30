Man held by Michaela McAreavey detectives still in custody in hospital – lawyer

John and Michaela McAreavey

A former security guard arrested by Mauritius detectives investigating the murder of honeymooner Michaela McAreavey remains in custody in hospital, his lawyer has said.

The lawyer for Dassen Narayen, who worked at the Legends Hotel where the Co Tyrone teacher was killed in 2011, told the PA news agency his client was handcuffed in his hospital bed when he visited him.

Vikash Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned on Tuesday about allegations of theft at the hotel around the time of the murder on the Indian Ocean island. He said his client denied any wrongdoing.

Dassen Narayen at Mapou District Court in 2012 (Paul Faith/PA)

After Mrs McAreavey’s killing in 2011, Narayen was initially charged with conspiracy to murder but that was later reduced to a larceny charge.

The larceny charge was struck out in 2013.

Mrs McAreavey, 27, was strangled in her room at the hotel on January 10 2011.

The teacher, who had got married 10 days earlier, was attacked as she returned to her room alone and disturbed a burglary.

No-one has been convicted of murdering the daughter of Gaelic football manager Mickey Harte.

Mickey Harte (Niall Carson/PA)

Two former workers at the luxury resort – Sandip Moneea and Avinash Treebhoowoon – were acquitted of murder after a high-profile trial on the holiday island in summer 2012.

Mr Teeluckdharry said Narayen was questioned about the same 2011 larceny allegations on Tuesday.

The lawyer said Narayen was taken to hospital during his police detention and was being treated for longstanding health issues in a hospital in the capital Port Louis.

Speaking to PA on Wednesday before visiting his client in hospital, Mr Teeluckdharry said: “He’s still in police custody because yesterday when I visited him (in hospital) he was handcuffed on the bed.”

Mr Teeluckdharry claimed police in Mauritius are attempting to suggest there had been a major development in the murder case.

He described those claims as “nonsense” and said there was “nothing new” in the questions put to Narayen on Tuesday.

He said his client was innocent.