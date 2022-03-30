Grant Shapps unveils plan to make P&O Ferries ‘fundamentally rethink’ sackings

The P&O Ferries vessel European Causeway

P&O Ferries will be forced to “fundamentally rethink their decision” to sack nearly 800 workers, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The Cabinet minister made the claim as he set out a series of measures in response to the redundancies.

These include plans to create “minimum wage corridors” on ferry routes between the UK and other countries.

He will also urge ports to refuse access to boats carrying seafarers paid below the minimum wage, and ask the Insolvency Service to consider disqualifying P&O Ferries chief executive Peter Hebblethwaite from acting as a company director.

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Shapps said: “P&O Ferries’ failure to see reason, to recognise the public anger, and to do the right thing by their staff has left the Government with no choice.

“I am today announcing a package of nine measures that will force them to fundamentally rethink their decision.

“This will send a clear message to the maritime industry: we will not allow this to happen again.

“Where new laws are needed, we will create them. Where legal loopholes are cynically exploited, we will close them. And where employment rights are too weak, we will strengthen them.”

P&O Ferries sacked its crews and replaced them with agency workers on March 17.

The minimum wage in the UK for people aged 23 and over is £8.91 per hour.

Mr Hebblethwaite, whose basic annual salary is £325,000, told MPs on March 24 that the average pay of the agency crew is £5.50 per hour, but insisted this was permitted under international maritime laws.

He also admitted that his company broke the law by not consulting with trade unions before sacking workers.

Mr Shapps told the Commons: “The Insolvency Service has the legal powers to pursue complaints where a company has engaged in, and I quote, so-called sharp practice.

“Surely the whole House agrees that nothing could be sharper than dismissing 800 staff and deliberately breaking the law whilst doing so?”

Mr Shapps said HM Revenue & Customs will dedicate “significant resource” to ensure all UK ferry operators are “compliant with the national minimum wage, no ifs, no buts”.

Employers will be prevented from using “fire and rehire tactics” if they fail to make “reasonable efforts to reach agreement through consultation”, the Transport Secretary said.

Mr Shapps added of the proposals: “It’ll send a clear message that if you are using British waters and British ports to ply your trade then you must accept British laws.”

Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, said: “Despite all the bluster, Grant Shapps has failed to grasp the opportunity to adequately stand up to the banditry behaviour of P&O.

“The Prime Minister repeatedly said to Parliament that the Government would be taking legal action save British seafarers’ jobs, but he has failed to keep his word.

“This continued lack of action and courage has meant a ferry company owned by the Dubai royal family has been able to break our laws and disrupt our ports and ruin people’s lives with impunity, and we will keep pressing the Government to ensure justice for our members.