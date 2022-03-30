Full list of council tax levels in 2022/23 for local authorities in England

A council tax bill

The average Band D council tax set by local authorities in England for 2022/23 is £1,966, up £67 or 3.5% on the previous year, according to data published on Wednesday by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities.

This includes adult social care and parish precepts, but does not take into account the £150 council tax rebate that will be provided to households in Bands A to D by the Government to help with rising energy prices.

The average 3.5% rise for Band D properties in 2022/23 is below the 4.4% rise in 2021/22 and is also the lowest year-on-year increase since 2016/17.

(PA Graphics)

A full list of council tax levels for each local authority in England has also been published by the Government.

It shows that the average council tax for a Band D property, including parish precepts where appropriate, has fallen year on year in four local authorities – Mansfield, Selby, South Ribble and Wandsworth. When parish precepts are excluded, Band D council tax has fallen in two local authorities – Broadland and Wandsworth.

Here is the list in full. It is ranked from highest to lowest and reads, from left to right: name of local authority, type of local authority, average Band D council tax for 2022/23 including adult social care and parish precepts where appropriate, percentage change on 2021/22.