Decision expected on whether Baby P’s mother should be freed from jail

Tracey Connelly

The Parole Board is expected to announce whether the mother of Baby P, who died after months of abuse, can be freed from jail.

The decision about Tracey Connelly is due to be made public on Wednesday.

She was jailed at the Old Bailey in 2009 for causing or allowing the death of her 17-month-old son Peter at their home in Tottenham, north London, on August 3 2007.

Known publicly as Baby P, he had suffered more than 50 injuries – despite being on the at-risk register and receiving 60 visits from social workers, police and health professionals over eight months.

Peter Connelly, known as Baby P, died in August 2007 after suffering months of abuse at the hands of his mother Tracey (ITV News/PA)

Connelly admitted the offence and was handed a sentence of imprisonment for public protection (IPP) with a minimum term of five years.

This is her fourth review by the Parole Board since she was jailed. The decision was meant to be made last year but had been delayed pending more reports and information.

Connelly was let out on licence in 2013 but was recalled to prison in 2015 for breaching her parole conditions.

The Parole Board considered her case for a third time in 2019 following previous reviews in 2015 and 2017, and refused to either release her or move her to an open prison. In 2020 she lost an appeal against the latest Parole Board decision not to release her.