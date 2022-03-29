McDonald’s trials new Crispy McFillet with ‘hint of truffle’ in UK

McDonald's new Crispy McFillet

McDonald’s is trialling a new chicken burger with a sourdough-style bun and a “hint of truffle” in a possible addition to its UK menu.

The new £5.59 Crispy McFillet is being “sales tested” across 41 restaurants in the Midlands from Wednesday.

The fast good giant said the “crispier, crunchier” burger contains a chicken breast fillet, black pepper mayonnaise with a hint of truffle, and lettuce within a sourdough-style sesame bun.

McDonald’s chief marketing officer for the UK and Ireland, Michelle Graham-Clare, said: “We know how much our customers love our iconic chicken menu items, so we’ve taken our time to get the Crispy McFillet packed with flavour, to really satisfy our customers.