Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

In Pictures: Queen leads family in paying tribute to Philip

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

The monarch was joined by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren at the service in Westminster Abbey.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh

A service has been held at Westminster Abbey to give thanks for the life of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The Queen was joined by four generations of her family, as well as leading figures in public life, for the poignant event.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen walks slowly in the aisle as the Duke of York and his sister Anne look on (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen sat at the front of the abbey (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Duke of York (third from the right) was among family members seated on the front row (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall were greeted on arrival (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
William and Kate arrived with Prince George and Princess Charlotte (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Charlotte held her mother’s hand as she met with dignitaries (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrived with her sister Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank (Aaron Chown/PA)

Andrew, in his first public appearance since the settlement to his accuser Virginia Giuffre, escorted his mother into Westminster Abbey.

The monarch held onto Andrew’s elbow with her left hand as she moved slowly and gingerly to her place, using a walking stick in her right hand.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
The Queen left the abbey in a car with her son Andrew to return to Windsor (Aaron Chown/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
There had been speculation before the service if the Queen would be well enough to attend (Aaron Chown/PA)

Politicians attending the service included the Prime Minister, Labour leader and Scotland’s First Minister.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Prominent figures from the capital were among those in attendance, as well as members of European royal families.

Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick arrives at the service (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Princess Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Memorial service for the Duke of Edinburgh
Queen Silvia of Sweden and Carl XVI Gustaf, King of Sweden (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News