Scottish Covid-19 patient numbers increase again to another record high

Today, 7,479 more people have tested positive for #coronavirus

2,360 people were in hospital yesterday with #coronavirus which is 47 more than the day before

The number of people who have died remains at 11,320

Latest update ➡️ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux pic.twitter.com/TwyjtHVnFW

— Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 28, 2022