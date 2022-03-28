Launch date announced for TalkTV and Piers Morgan’s new global show

TalkTV logo

Fledgling news channel TalkTV will launch on April 25, it has been confirmed.

The new venture from News UK will air on linear TV platforms as well as online services such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and YouTube.

Piers Morgan’s new global show, Uncensored, will launch on the same day via TalkTV in the UK, Fox Nation in the US and Sky News in Australia.

It will form part of the primetime launch of TalkTV, which will be broadcast from studios in Ealing as well as the News UK headquarters in London Bridge.

Former Good Morning Britain host Morgan said: “I’m delighted to now be returning to live television with a new daily show whose main purpose is to cancel the Cancel Culture which has infected societies around the world.

“I want it to be a platform for lively vigorous debate, news-making interviews, and that increasingly taboo three-letter word: fun. I also want it to annoy all the right people.”

Uncensored is described as a “fearless forum for lively, intelligent debate and agenda-setting interviews; celebrating free speech and the right for people to share their views”.

Primetime programming on TalkTV will also broadcast on the News UK radio station TalkRadio, while TalkRadio’s daytime programmes, featuring presenters such as Julia Hartley-Brewer, Mike Graham and Jeremy Kyle, will broadcast on TalkTV.

TV personality Sharon Osbourne and The Sun’s former political editor Tom Newton Dunn have both joined TalkTV to present current affairs shows.

News UK broadcasting president Scott Taunton said: “We have a roster of new talent who will bring compelling new shows to the screen every weekday evening, alongside journalists from across News UK who have expertise in every genre.

“Our existing professional talent on TalkRadio already have their own followings and we will be bringing these popular and informed discussions about news and current affairs to a wider audience.

“Our launch schedule should get the nation talking and bring new choice to viewers in the market.”

Winnie Dunbar Nelson, executive editor of Piers Morgan Uncensored, said: “Piers will be back on your screens with a bang and we promise a line-up of exciting guests, big opinions, and thought-provoking debate.