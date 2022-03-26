William suggests monarchy will respect any decision to become a republic

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a black-tie reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean

The Duke of Cambridge has signalled any decision by Jamaica, Belize and the Bahamas to break away from the British monarchy and become republics will be supported with “pride and respect” by the UK.

William has visited the three nations during his Caribbean tour with Kate, and his comments will reverberate around the region where five other countries also have the Queen as head of state.

Speaking on the penultimate night of the Cambridge’s visit to the Bahamas, the future king told guests, who included the country’s prime minister Philip Davis, that whatever the future holds the bonds between the UK and the nations will “endure”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas (Jane Barlow/PA)

The duke said: “Next year, I know you are all looking forward to celebrating fifty years of independence – your Golden Anniversary.

“And with Jamaica celebrating 60 years of independence this year, and Belize celebrating 40 years of independence last year, I want to say this:

“We support with pride and respect your decisions about your future.

“Relationships evolve. Friendship endures.”

Barbados took the historic move of replacing the Queen as head of state in November, and elected its first president during a ceremony witnessed by the Prince of Wales.

The Duke of Cambridge with the Prime Minister of Jamaica, Andrew Holness, who suggested to the royal Jamaica may become a republic (Jane Barlow/PA)

William’s comments are likely to be interpreted as an acknowledgement of forces already in motion, as Jamaica’s prime minister Andrew Holness suggested to the couple his country may be the next to become a republic.

He told the Cambridges, when he welcomed them to Kingston on Wednesday, Jamaica was “moving on” and intended to “fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

A few days after the royals left Belize, prime minister Johnny Briceno’s government indicated the People’s Constitutional Commission, a new body, will be consulting across the country on the issue of the continuing decolonisation process.

Kate pictured arriving for the black-tie event (Jane Barlow/PA)

Henry Charles Usher, minister for constitutional and political reform, reportedly told Belize’s parliament on Thursday: “Madame Speaker, the decolonisation process is enveloping the Caribbean region.