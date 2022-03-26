‘Trailblazer’ Margaret Beckett, first women foreign secretary, to retire as MP

Margaret’s nearly four decades of resolute dedication to Derby South has made her a legend of our Party.

As the UK’s first female foreign secretary, and Labour’s first female leader, she is a trailblazer.

Margaret, I thank you for everything you’ve given, and achieved. https://t.co/RZVPNzvnpT

— Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 25, 2022