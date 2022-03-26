Summer-like spring weather set to make way for snow

Summery weather is set to make way for wintry conditions with snow forecast on higher ground, the Met Office said (Steve Parsons/PA)

The UK will bask in balmy climes for another few days, but temperatures are set to drop with some parts even likely to see snow before next weekend.

People will get a “taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days” as above-average summery weather makes way for more wintry conditions, a Met Office forecaster said.

Clocks go forward overnight into Sunday, ushering in British Summer Time.

Feeling warm this afternoon but with cloudier skies across eastern areas on Sunday, temperatures will be much lower pic.twitter.com/s7Xzjc0M65 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 26, 2022

In Glasgow, the temperature is due to drop by half, from 18.7C on Saturday to just 8C by Thursday.

Hill snow is likely to affect some parts of Scotland on Tuesday night, and possibly across the Pennines and Welsh mountains by Wednesday, said forecaster Marco Petagna.

He said: “We’ll get a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days.”

The UK was bathed in sunshine and blue skies again on Saturday, as a warm and dry spell continued.

The mercury reached a high of 20.5C in Porthmadog in Wales, and much of the country is likely to see temperatures in the mid to high teens again on Sunday.

People enjoyed the summery weather in Southsea, Hampshire on the last weekend of March (Steve Parsons/PA)

Greater cloud cover across central and eastern England will mean temperatures are down a few degrees, Mr Petagna said.

He added: “But it’s still pretty good for the time of year. The average at the end of March would usually only be 9C or 10C in the north and 10-12C in the south. So it’s still pretty good at the start of the week.”