Kate tries conch pistol as Cambridges continue tour in Bahamas

Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge tried a local seafood delicacy in the Bahamas – said to have the same effect as Viagra.

William and Kate joined a “fish fry” and it was the duchess who was happy to sample something different known as a conch pistol.

She held up the strip of flesh, which comes from the inside of the conch and is commonly said to be the conch’s male genitalia, before putting it in her mouth to loud applause from the crowds.

Kate meets a child dressed as a princess during a visit to a Fish Fry in Abaco (Chris Jackson/PA)

The duchess quipped: “I’m a little bit more adventurous than William is.”

As the pair joked around, he said: “I can handle it.”

Kate added that she had already tried conch fritters but had yet to try conch salad.

William and Kate receive a gift (Chris Jackson/PA)

Assistant Commissioner Kendall Strachan, who was in charge of security for the visit, joked: “She’s had her shot! He’s good to go.”

At the Kow Conch Stall, owner Jade “Kow” Adderley gave Kate a knife and she got to work.

When he offered the couple conch salad William said: “Ladies first.” The duchess then tried the regional dish, which she said was “delicious”.

The royal couple enjoy a traditional Bahamian drink (Chris Jackson/PA)

Mr Adderley said: “She was a good helper. I’d like her to stay and help me at the stall.”

When the couple approached a bar William made an impromptu detour, and slapping the top of the bar said: “This is my stop!”

William was offered a Gullywash – coconut juice with condensed milk. He seemed to enjoy it and joked: “You guys talk amongst yourselves, I’m staying here,” as he took another sip.

Taking to the sea yesterday for a very special regatta here in The Bahamas. Thank you to the crew for braving the rain! It was a close race… pic.twitter.com/bsgcvKd5xX — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) March 26, 2022

They moved on to stalls by the beach where vendors were selling handbags and homemade honey.

While talking to stall owner Kimberly Roberts, 49, of Abaco Ceramics, William looked at the honey for sale in jars on the table then pointed to Kate and said: “Catherine has bees at home.”

They then tried some lobster salad at the Island Fusion streetfood stall before moving on to a walkabout to greet local people.