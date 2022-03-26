Free public transport scheme for Ukrainians arriving into Northern Ireland

Refugees transport

A free public transport scheme for Ukrainian refugees will be introduced in Northern Ireland.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon made the announcement on Saturday, confirming that all Ukrainian refugees arriving into Northern Ireland will be able to receive free public transport from their point of entry to a final destination.

The temporary scheme will begin on all Translink bus and rail services from March 30.

Ms Mallon said: “In the last few weeks, many Ukrainians, mostly women and children, have been forced to make the heart-breaking decision to leave their homes and their loved ones behind in search of safety.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon (Liam McBurney/PA)

“While many of those refugees are staying in neighbouring countries, some will be travelling to Northern Ireland to join family members or their host family.”

To benefit from the scheme, Ukrainians will be asked to show public transport staff a passport or ID, as well as evidence of a boarding pass or some other documentation proving that they have arrived in Northern Ireland within the last seven days.

The Department of Infrastructure is asking workers to show discretion as they implement the scheme.

Ms Mallon said: “Many have endured an arduous, and indeed a dangerous and frightening, journey to make their way to safety.